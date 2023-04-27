WORLD
3 MIN READ
Several killed in fire on Karachi Express train in southern Pakistan
Six people were killed in the blaze while a woman died when she jumped from the window of the moving train near Sukkur north of the port city of Karachi.
Several killed in fire on Karachi Express train in southern Pakistan
Scouts move the remains of a victim following an overnight fire in a carriage of the Karachi Express passenger train near Sukkur, some 450 km north of the port city of Karachi on April 27, 2023. / AFP / Others
By Ted Regencia
April 27, 2023

At least seven people have been killed killed after a car on a moving passenger train caught fire overnight in southern Pakistan, according to officials.

Railways official Mohsin Sial said on Thursday that the Karachi Express train caught fire near Sukkur, a district about 450 kilometres (280 miles) north of Karachi, the capital of Sindh province.

He said six people were killed in the blaze while a woman died when she jumped from the window of the moving train.

The blaze also badly damaged several other cars in the train, he said, and the cause remained unclear.

TV footage showed several burned sections of the train, which was on its way from Karachi to the eastern city of Lahore, when a car caught fire. Local media reported that the flames roared through the train Wednesday night, engulfing several cars.

In Pakistan, poor passengers often bring their own small gas stoves on the trains to cook their meals, despite rules barring the practice.

RECOMMENDED

Safety regulations are often ignored in overcrowded trains. Train accidents in Pakistan are often the result of poor railway infrastructure and negligence.

In 2019, at least 74 passengers were killed and dozens were injured in a train fire triggered when a cooking gas stove exploded in the eastern Punjab province.

Also Thursday, a roadside bomb targeted police vehicles in Khuzdar, a district in the volatile southwestern Baluchistan province, killing a local police chief working for the working terrorism department, officials said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but suspicion fell on separatist groups and militants who have claimed previous such attacks in the region and elsewhere in the country.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security