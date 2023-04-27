"There was intense campaign work yesterday and today, and because of this campaign work, I had a stomach ailment," Erdogan explained on Tuesday.

The Communications Directorate's centre for combating disinformation on Wednesday also hit back at the claims on some social media accounts that Erdogan "had a heart attack and was hospitalised," saying they did not reflect the truth.​​​​​​​

Following dozens of campaign events ahead of Türkiye’s May 14 elections, on Wednesday Erdogan cancelled his schedule to rest.

“I was with him (Erdogan) this morning ... He is in good health,” Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Thursday.

"The effect of his gastroenteritis infection has decreased. He will resume his programs as soon as possible," Koca added.

Later on Thursday, Erdogan is due to virtually address the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant first nuclear fuel delivery ceremony.