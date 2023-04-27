Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has won a vote of confidence from parliament.

The resolution for the vote of confidence, moved by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, was passed by 180 members of the National Assembly, the lower house of parliament on Thursday.

"The resolution has been passed and Shehbaz Sharif has obtained the vote of confidence from the National Assembly," said Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, the speaker of the National Assembly.

After securing the vote of confidence, the premier expressed reservations on rulings of the Supreme Court that had questioned parliament’s confidence in him and warned of “serious consequences", according to Dawn.com.

The unexpected vote came days after Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb strongly refuted reports claiming that Sharif had decided to seek a vote of confidence from Parliament, Dawn added.

Discounted Russian oil

Later, addressing the parliament, Sharif said that everything was in order for his country to receive a shipment of discounted Russian oil.

"As we speak, the Russian oil is being loaded to arrive here," he told the parliament.

Petroleum Minister Musadik Malik told Reuters news agency last week that Pakistan had made its first purchase of cut-price Russian crude.