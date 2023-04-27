WORLD
Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank
Ahmed Yacoub Taha, 39, was killed near Salfit, north of the occupied area, the Palestinian health ministry said.
Violence in the territory since January has seen deaths of at least 121 people. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
April 27, 2023

Israeli soldiers have shot dead a Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said, with the army claiming the man had tried to carry out an attack.

The Palestinian statement said that Ahmed Yacoub Taha, 39, was "killed by occupation bullets near Salfit" on Thursday

The Israeli military said a Palestinian man, who was "holding a knife," had been "neutralised", after reporting "an attempted car-ramming attack" near the Gitai Avissar junction in the Salfit area in the north of the occupied territory.

It added that no one else was wounded in the incident.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since the 1967 Six-Day War, when it also seized east Jerusalem.

Violence in the territory since January has seen the deaths of 99 Palestinians, 19 Israelis, one Ukrainian and one Italian, according to an AFP count based on Israeli and Palestinian official sources.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
