The Sudanese army has pounded paramilitaries in Khartoum with air strikes while deadly fighting flared in Darfur, as Washington sought to extend a US-brokered ceasefire for three more days.

There have been multiple truce efforts since fighting broke out on April 15 between Sudan's army led by General Abdel Fattah al Burhan and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) commanded by his deputy turned rival, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

All have failed.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington was "very actively working to extend the ceasefire" between the warring generals.

"We've had a 72-hour ceasefire, which like most ceasefires is imperfect but nonetheless has reduced violence. And that's obviously created somewhat better conditions for people in Sudan," he told reporters on Thursday.

READ MORE:Sudan's legitimate rulers have right to seek Wagner's services – Russia

'Intense shelling'