Officials in the US state of Oregon have launched an investigation after two people were injured in a shooting that involved US Border Patrol agents in Portland.

“We have been clear about our concerns with excessive use of force by federal agents in Portland and nationally,” Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield said in a statement on Friday.



“We have also been clear about our intent to investigate circumstances involving federal agents to ensure they are accountable to acting within the scope of their official duties.”

The attorney general added that the probe will look into whether federal officers “acted outside the scope of their lawful authority.”

The shooting in Portland, Oregon, took place outside a hospital on Thursday, and the conditions of the two people wounded were not immediately known.

The FBI’s Portland office said it is investigating.

Rising tensions