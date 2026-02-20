Palestinian resistance group Hamas rejected Israeli claims that a strike on the Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon targeted one of its command centres, calling the attack a “crime against civilians” and a violation of Lebanese sovereignty.

In a statement, Hamas condemned the attack as a “brutal aggression” by the Israeli army against the camp in the city of Sidon, saying the strike resulted in deaths and injuries among civilians.

“Targeting a camp that houses thousands of Palestinian refugees and is densely populated constitutes a dangerous escalation and a blatant disregard for international laws and norms,” the statement said.

The movement denied Israeli allegations that the targeted site was a Hamas facility, calling them “baseless pretexts that do not stand up to facts.” It said the attacked building belonged to a joint security force responsible for maintaining order and stability inside the camp.

It held the Israeli government fully responsible for the consequences of the strike and called on the international community and Arab and Islamic countries to take urgent action to halt ongoing attacks and ensure protection for Palestinians “wherever they are present.”

Earlier, two people were killed and three others injured in an Israeli drone strike on the camp, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent in Ain al-Hilweh.