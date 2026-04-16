Israeli forces stormed a village in Syria’s Quneitra province on Wednesday with a military convoy, raided homes and intimidated residents.

The local Alikhbariah TV said Israeli troops advanced into the village of Al-Asbah in the southern Quneitra countryside using six military vehicles, where they carried out house searches and terrorised residents.

Earlier on Wednesday, the same media outlet reported that Israeli forces resumed land leveling and expansion activities in parts of Quneitra province while imposing restrictions on civilians.

There was no comment from Syrian authorities on the reported Israeli violations of the country’s sovereignty.