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Israeli forces storm village in Syria's Quneitra, raid homes, intimidate residents
Israeli troops enter the Al-Asbah village with military vehicles, carrying out searches amid near-daily incursions violating the country's sovereignty.
Israeli forces storm village in Syria's Quneitra, raid homes, intimidate residents
[File] Israeli troops advanced into the village of Al-Asbah in the southern Quneitra countryside using six military vehicles. / Reuters
3 hours ago

Israeli forces stormed a village in Syria’s Quneitra province on Wednesday with a military convoy, raided homes and intimidated residents.

The local Alikhbariah TV said Israeli troops advanced into the village of Al-Asbah in the southern Quneitra countryside using six military vehicles, where they carried out house searches and terrorised residents.

Earlier on Wednesday, the same media outlet reported that Israeli forces resumed land leveling and expansion activities in parts of Quneitra province while imposing restrictions on civilians.

There was no comment from Syrian authorities on the reported Israeli violations of the country’s sovereignty.

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Israeli incursions into southern Syria have become a nearly daily occurence in recent months, often involving raids on homes, the establishment of checkpoints and the detention of civilians, including children.

After the fall of former Syrian President Bashar al Assad’s regime on December 8 2024, Israel declared the collapse of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement and moved to occupy the buffer zone along the frontier.

Despite the new Syrian administration not issuing threats towards Israel, Israeli forces have carried out air strikes in Syria since Assad’s ouster, killing civilians and targeting military sites, equipment and ammunition.

RelatedTRT World - Syria slams Israel's 'frenzied expansion'
SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
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