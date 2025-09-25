Israeli human rights group B’Tselem on Thursday said more than 2,500 Palestinians have been killed in recent months by Israeli forces as they tried to access food aid in northern Gaza, where hundreds of thousands remain trapped amid acute famine.

The group released footage from the Zikim crossing — the only entry point through which aid could reach northern Gaza until Israel closed it on September 12.

According to B’Tselem, civilians walked for hours in desperate search of flour and supplies, only to be met with Israeli gunfire.

Eyewitnesses described chaotic scenes of crowds rushing towards aid trucks under fire, with many killed and wounded while rescue teams were unable to reach them.

Among those killed was Ahmad Abu Rukbah. His brother Talal told B’Tselem that after hours of waiting near Zikim, they finally managed to obtain a sack of flour. On their way back, heavy gunfire broke out again, striking Ahmad in the chest. Talal said he tried to stop the bleeding with his shirt, but Ahmad died instantly.