The UN secretary-general has voiced “grave concern” over reports of mass atrocities and gross human rights violations in Al Fasher, Sudan, adding that violence is also worsening in the Kordofan region.

In a post on X, Antonio Guterres on Thursday called for the immediate cessation of hostilities as fighting intensifies between the Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitaries.

“The flow of weapons and fighters from external parties must be cut off,” he said, stressing that humanitarian aid must be allowed to “quickly reach civilians in need.”

The UN chief urged both sides to take “swift, tangible steps” toward a negotiated settlement to prevent further deterioration of the situation.