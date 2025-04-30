WORLD
2 min read
Putin renames Volgograd airport to historic 'Stalingrad'
The decision comes ahead of the 80th Victory Day and follows Putin’s visit to the city with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.
00:00
Putin renames Volgograd airport to historic 'Stalingrad'
“In order to perpetuate the Victory of the Soviet people in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945, I decree to assign Volgograd International Airport with the historical name ‘Stalingrad’,” said the decree published by the Kremlin. / Reuters
April 30, 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree renaming the international airport in Volgograd to its historical name of Stalingrad.

“In order to perpetuate the Victory of the Soviet people in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945, I decree to assign Volgograd International Airport with the historical name ‘Stalingrad’,” said the decree published by the Kremlin on Wednesday.

The renaming of the airport comes as Putin conducted a visit to the city earlier that day, which also included talks with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, ahead of the 80th anniversary of Victory Day.

Victory Day is a holiday celebrated in Russia and various former Soviet countries on May 9 in commemoration of Nazi Germany’s surrender during World War II, a conflict Russia officially calls the Great Patriotic War.

Situated on the western bank of the Volga River, Stalingrad was renamed Volgograd in 1961 under the government of then-Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev, amid a period of political reforms after the death of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin in 1953 known as de-Stalinisation.

RECOMMENDED

The city is the site of the Battle of Stalingrad, a brutal military campaign between August 1942 and February 1943, as a result of which the Soviet Union stopped Nazi Germany’s advance toward the Caucasus, but at an estimated cost of over a million Soviet troops.

RelatedTRT Global - Putin to host Russian-Arab summit later this year

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
South Africa orders Israeli envoy to leave over 'series of violations'
US justice department releases 3 million new pages of Epstein files, shedding new light on case