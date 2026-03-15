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Israel kills two Palestinian children, parents in occupied West Bank
Palestinian authorities and UN report a spike in deadly attacks by illegal Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank in recent days, with at least five Palestinians killed since beginning of March.
Israel kills two Palestinian children, parents in occupied West Bank
Smoke rises as the Israeli army demolishes a Palestinian house, in Dura, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, March 14 2026. / Reuters
March 15, 2026

The Palestinian health ministry said Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian husband and wife and their two children in the north of the occupied West Bank on Sunday.

The Palestinian Red Crescent also said its teams had recovered the bodies of two adults and two children from a vehicle that had been fired on by Israeli forces in the town of Tammun.

The Israeli military said it was looking into reports of the incident in response to AFP's request for comment.

The Ramallah-based Palestinian health ministry said in a statement that "four martyrs from one family arrived at the Turkish Public Hospital in Tubas after the occupation army shot at them in Tammun".

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It said the hospital had received the bodies of the man, aged 37, the woman, 35, and two boys aged five and seven, adding that all had gunshot wounds.

The Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that the couple's two other children, aged eight and 11, were wounded by shrapnel after Israeli forces opened fire on their vehicle early on Sunday morning.

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Palestinian authorities and the United Nations say there has been a spike in deadly attacks, mostly by illegal Israeli settlers, in the occupied West Bank in recent days, with at least five Palestinians killed since the start of March.

Israel's military launched an operation in November against Palestinian groups in the north of the occupied West Bank, including areas around Tubas.

More broadly, violence in the occupied West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967, has risen sharply since the Gaza war started in October 2023. It has continued despite a ceasefire since October 10 2025.

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According to an AFP tally based on Palestinian health ministry figures, Israeli troops or illegal settlers have killed at least 1,045 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since the start of the Gaza war.

In addition to roughly three million Palestinians, more than 500,000 Israelis live in settlements and outposts in the occupied West Bank, which are illegal under international law.

SOURCE:AFP
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Israel kills two Palestinian children, parents in occupied West Bank