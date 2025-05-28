The Palestinian resistance group Hamas said on Wednesday that it has reached an agreement with US Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff on a general framework to reach a permanent Gaza ceasefire.

“We have reached an agreement on a general framework with Witkoff that ensures a permanent ceasefire, a complete withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces from Gaza, and the unhindered entry of humanitarian aid,” it said in a statement.

The agreement also includes “the establishment of a professional committee to manage Gaza affairs once a ceasefire is declared,” Hamas said.

Under the terms of the deal, Hamas said it would release 10 live Israeli hostages and the remains of several others in exchange for a mutually agreed number of Palestinian prisoners under guarantees from mediators.

There was no immediate comment from mediators Egypt, Qatar, or the US on Hamas’ statement.

‘All at once’

Hamas has repeatedly offered to release Israeli captives “all at once” in exchange for ending the war, Israeli troop withdrawal, and the release of Palestinian prisoners.