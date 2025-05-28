WAR ON GAZA
Framework for permanent Gaza ceasefire decided with US envoy — Hamas
According to the deal, Hamas says it will release 10 Israeli hostages.
Displaced Palestinians shelter in a UNRWA school, in Khan Younis / Reuters
May 28, 2025

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas said on Wednesday that it has reached an agreement with US Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff on a general framework to reach a permanent Gaza ceasefire.

“We have reached an agreement on a general framework with Witkoff that ensures a permanent ceasefire, a complete withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces from Gaza, and the unhindered entry of humanitarian aid,” it said in a statement.

The agreement also includes “the establishment of a professional committee to manage Gaza affairs once a ceasefire is declared,” Hamas said.

Under the terms of the deal, Hamas said it would release 10 live Israeli hostages and the remains of several others in exchange for a mutually agreed number of Palestinian prisoners under guarantees from mediators.

There was no immediate comment from mediators Egypt, Qatar, or the US on Hamas’ statement.

‘All at once’

Hamas has repeatedly offered to release Israeli captives “all at once” in exchange for ending the war, Israeli troop withdrawal, and the release of Palestinian prisoners.

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has resisted such terms, instead calling for the disarmament of the Palestinian resistance factions and signalling plans to reoccupy Gaza.

Israel estimates that 58 captives remain in Gaza, including 20 believed to be alive.

Meanwhile, over 10,100 Palestinians are held in Israeli prisons under harsh conditions, including reports of torture, starvation, and medical neglect, according to Palestinian and Israeli rights groups.

The Israeli opposition and hostages’ families have accused Netanyahu of prolonging the war to appease his far-right coalition partners and maintain power.

The Israeli army, rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing over 54,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war crimes against civilians in the enclave.

SOURCE:AA
