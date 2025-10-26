WAR ON GAZA
Israeli forces search beyond ‘yellow line’ in Gaza for remains of Israeli captives
Israeli forces are searching for the remains of captives in areas beyond Gaza’s “yellow line” under the ceasefire, as Hamas says it will continue its own recovery efforts.
An aerial view of heavy machinery searching for bodies of Israeli captives from the rubble of buildings destroyed by Israeli attacks in Gaza. / AA
October 26, 2025

Israeli forces are conducting searches beyond the yellow line in Gaza to find remains of Israeli captives, public broadcaster KAN reported.

KAN, citing a security source, said late on Saturday that the searches for the bodies of captives are taking place in areas controlled by the Israeli forces within the "yellow line,” a non-physical demarcation line that the Israeli troops withdrew to in Gaza under the ceasefire agreement reached earlier this month.

The yellow line extends from south of northern Gaza down to the outskirts of Rafah in southern Gaza.

The searches are being carried out based on “intelligence estimates” indicating the possibility of finding bodies there, the source said.

"Starting Sunday, heavy engineering vehicles will be allowed to enter Gaza to help speed up search operations," the source said, without giving further details.

Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya said in an interview that the group will enter more areas in Gaza on Sunday to continue searches for remains of Israeli captives.

Since October 13, Hamas has released the 20 living Israeli captives and returned the bodies of 16 others, leaving 12, as part of a ceasefire agreement that took effect on October 10.

The Israeli genocidal war has killed over 68,000 people and injured more than 170,000 others since October 2023, according to the health ministry in Gaza.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
