EUROPE
Palestinian delegation tours Europe to rally support for state recognition
A majority of European nations now recognise a Palestinian state, following official declarations last month by Britain, France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Portugal and others against the backdrop of the war in Gaza.
October 15, 2025

Palestinian Authority representatives are touring Europe to try to convince countries that have not yet recognised a Palestinian state to get on board, a presidential envoy said during a visit to Switzerland on Wednesday.

Former Palestinian prime minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, currently serving as special envoy for President Mahmoud Abbas, told reporters that he had met with Switzerland's top diplomat to push Bern to join "the countries who recognise Palestine".

He said he would be travelling on to the Netherlands and Austria with the same message.

"Another delegation will be going to the Baltic states, (and) our president hopefully will visit Italy and Germany," he told the briefing, organised by the UN correspondents association ACANU.

A number of non-European states like Australia and Canada have also recently joined their ranks, in moves slammed by Israel.

"There are 34 countries that did not yet recognise Palestine," Shtayyeh said.

"We are simply in contact with these countries trying to urge them to... be part of the countries who recognise Palestine, not part of the countries who did not recognise Palestine."

In Switzerland, he said he had met with Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis.

"My message to the Swiss leadership... is very simple: This is the country that (hosts) UN agencies, and this is the depository for Geneva Conventions," he said.

"I did urge the Swiss leadership to walk the walk and recognise Palestine as a state similar to the countries that have done so."

While there are forces in Switzerland pushing for recognition, such a move could take time.

A coalition of civil society, NGOs and politicians began this week gathering signatures to push through a popular vote on the issue, under Switzerland's famous direct democratic system.

If they manage to gather 100,000 signatures over the next 18 months, the Swiss will be called to vote on whether they want recognition of "Palestine as a sovereign and independent state" to be enshrined in the Swiss constitution.

SOURCE:AFP
