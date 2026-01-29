POLITICS
Venezuela's military and police pledge loyalty to interim president
Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino swears "absolute loyalty and subordination" as he presents President Rodriguez with the ceremonial baton and sword of independence figure Simon Bolivar.
January 29, 2026

Venezuela's military and police have pledged loyalty to interim President Delcy Rodriguez, signalling support from a key power base following the abduction of Nicolas Maduro.

The pledge was made on Wednesday during a military ceremony attended by senior defence and security officials, as Rodriguez seeks to consolidate her leadership amid domestic and international pressure.

"We swear absolute loyalty and subordination," Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino said as he presented Rodriguez with the ceremonial baton and sword of independence figure Simon Bolivar.

Venezuela's Interior Minister, Diosdado Cabello, also pledged loyalty on behalf of the country's police forces.

More than 3,000 troops and police officers in uniform filed past Rodriguez, the country's first female leader and commander in chief.

"This is an unprecedented moment in our republic," Padrino said.

Cabello, regarded as a powerful figure within the Maduro government, said backing Rodriguez was essential "because we feel that to defend your rule is to defend the continuity of the government and the integrity of the Venezuelan people."

Government and opposition

The show of unity comes after US forces abducted Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, during a military raid on Caracas on January 3, taking them to New York to face US drug trafficking charges.

US President Donald Trump has said Rodriguez can remain in power as long as she cooperates with Washington, particularly by granting the United States access to Venezuela’s oil reserves.

He has indicated that he prefers pressuring Rodriguez rather than empowering the opposition.

Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, speaking in Washington on Wednesday, criticised the interim president and questioned her credibility.

"I think no one has faith in Delcy Rodriguez," Machado told reporters after meetings with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"We’re talking about criminals. They have killed people intentionally," she said, accusing the leadership of driving millions to flee the country and overseeing a system of repression.

Rodriguez responded later at the ceremony, dismissing Machado’s remarks.

"Those who seek to perpetuate harm and damage against the people of Venezuela, let them stay in Washington," she said.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
