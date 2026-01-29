Venezuela's military and police have pledged loyalty to interim President Delcy Rodriguez, signalling support from a key power base following the abduction of Nicolas Maduro.

The pledge was made on Wednesday during a military ceremony attended by senior defence and security officials, as Rodriguez seeks to consolidate her leadership amid domestic and international pressure.

"We swear absolute loyalty and subordination," Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino said as he presented Rodriguez with the ceremonial baton and sword of independence figure Simon Bolivar.

Venezuela's Interior Minister, Diosdado Cabello, also pledged loyalty on behalf of the country's police forces.

More than 3,000 troops and police officers in uniform filed past Rodriguez, the country's first female leader and commander in chief.

"This is an unprecedented moment in our republic," Padrino said.

Cabello, regarded as a powerful figure within the Maduro government, said backing Rodriguez was essential "because we feel that to defend your rule is to defend the continuity of the government and the integrity of the Venezuelan people."

Government and opposition