Russia opposes 'exploitation' of Syria as a platform for geopolitical rivalries
Russia's top envoy Lavrov also backs Syria’s upcoming September parliamentary elections, emphasising their role in fostering national reconciliation.
Russian foreign minister expresses support for Syria’s sovereignty. / AA
July 31, 2025

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has expressed support for Syria’s sovereignty, stressing Moscow's opposition to "exploitation" of Syrian territory as a platform for geopolitical confrontation.

Speaking at a Moscow press conference on Thursday after talks with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al Shaibani, Lavrov said, "Russia has consistently opposed the exploitation of Syrian territory for geopolitical rivalries or as a battleground for other states’ disputes."

He voiced hope that Syria would successfully navigate its current challenges.

Referring to recent unrest in southern Syria, Lavrov urged the international community to avoid such actions that could risk further escalation.

He also endorsed the initiative of the International Committee of the Red Cross to establish a presence in Sweida, stating it would "help stabilise the situation and prevent recurrences."

"We are convinced that lasting normalisation in Syria requires inclusive dialogue. We hope the measures announced by the transitional government of President Ahmed al Sharaa will directly advance these goals," Lavrov added.

The minister also backed Syria’s upcoming September parliamentary elections, emphasising their role in fostering national reconciliation.

"We reaffirm our commitment to Syria’s unity, independence, and territorial integrity, and we are prepared to support post-conflict reconstruction," he noted.

RelatedTRT Global - Syria seeks Russia’s backing to build 'united, strong state'

SOURCE:AA
