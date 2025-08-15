UN talks on a landmark treaty to combat plastic pollution have been extended into Friday after a draft agreement was rejected from across the negotiating spectrum, leaving the process at risk of collapse.

Chair Luis Vayas Valdivieso told delegates from 185 countries on Thursday evening that "consultations of my revised draft text are still ongoing" and adjourned the plenary until August 15.

Negotiations, ongoing since August 5, aim to conclude the first global agreement to address plastic pollution.

After three years and five previous failed rounds, the latest draft attempted to reflect limited areas of convergence.

Instead, it drew widespread criticism.

The "High Ambition Coalition," made up of states seeking strong measures, said the text lacked commitments to curb production, phase out toxic ingredients and set binding global targets — reducing it, in their view, to a waste management deal.

The "Like-Minded Group," led by Gulf oil-producing states, said the draft crossed too many red lines and did not narrow the treaty’s scope enough.

Panama called the document "simply repulsive" and "surrender," while Kenya said it had been "significantly diluted and lost its very objective."