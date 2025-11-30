WAR ON GAZA
In pictures: Gaza's Nuseirat camp hosts symbolic Turkish derby
With most sports facilities across Gaza destroyed, the preserved pitch in Nuseirat became a rare stage for joy as players staged a Turkish derby tribute, highlighting the community’s enduring passion for the game.
Palestinian players hold a symbolic Galatasaray–Fenerbahçe 5x5 match in Nuseirat, reviving Gaza’s sports spirit after recent attacks. / AA
November 30, 2025

A small football ground in the heart of Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza has become an unlikely symbol of endurance after surviving months of Israeli bombardment that left much of the Palestinian enclave’s sports infrastructure in ruins.

On Friday, it hosted a symbolic Galatasaray–Fenerbahçe match, offering residents a rare moment of relief and a powerful reminder of Gaza’s determination to keep its sporting spirit alive.

The pitch, one of the few facilities in central Gaza still standing, had itself been damaged during repeated strikes, with nearby community centres and youth clubs flattened or burned.

Volunteers and local youths spent days clearing debris, levelling the ground, and repainting its faded lines to make it playable again. Its survival, locals say, represents “a small victory” in a war that has devastated stadiums, clubs, and playgrounds across the enclave.

Sponsored by the Turkish humanitarian charity Deniz Feneri, the 5-a-side match brought together young Palestinian players who donned the colours of Türkiye’s two biggest football rivals.

Organisers said the choice of teams was deliberate — a tribute to the deep connection many Palestinians feel toward Turkish football and a gesture of appreciation for Ankara’s continued support for the Palestinian people.

The friendly match ended with a win for the Galatasaray side, but the result mattered far less than the atmosphere. Dozens of camp residents gathered around the pitch, cheering, clapping, and recording moments on their phones — a community reclaiming a fragment of normal life amid destruction.

For many in attendance, the game underscored a simple message: even in Gaza’s darkest times, football remains a language of hope, resilience, and solidarity.

