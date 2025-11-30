A small football ground in the heart of Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza has become an unlikely symbol of endurance after surviving months of Israeli bombardment that left much of the Palestinian enclave’s sports infrastructure in ruins.

On Friday, it hosted a symbolic Galatasaray–Fenerbahçe match, offering residents a rare moment of relief and a powerful reminder of Gaza’s determination to keep its sporting spirit alive.

The pitch, one of the few facilities in central Gaza still standing, had itself been damaged during repeated strikes, with nearby community centres and youth clubs flattened or burned.

Volunteers and local youths spent days clearing debris, levelling the ground, and repainting its faded lines to make it playable again. Its survival, locals say, represents “a small victory” in a war that has devastated stadiums, clubs, and playgrounds across the enclave.

Sponsored by the Turkish humanitarian charity Deniz Feneri, the 5-a-side match brought together young Palestinian players who donned the colours of Türkiye’s two biggest football rivals.