Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
In a statement to Türkiye’s sole stock exchange, Turkish Airlines said it decided to purchase 75 B787-9 and B787-10 models from Boeing, consisting of 50 firm and 25 option orders.
Negotiations are ongoing with Rolls-Royce and GE Aerospace regarding engines, spare engines, and engine maintenance services for the planes. / AA
September 26, 2025

Turkish Airlines announced on Friday it would order 75 Boeing B787 aircraft and had completed negotiations on buying 150 737-8/10 MAX planes, subject to talks with engine manufacturer CFM International.

In a statement to the Borsa Istanbul — Türkiye’s sole stock exchange, providing a platform for trading equities, debt instruments, derivatives, and other financial assets — Turkish Airlines said it decided to purchase 75 B787-9 and B787-10 models from Boeing, consisting of 50 firm and 25 option orders.

Deliveries of these planes are scheduled between 2029 and 2034, the airline firm said.

Negotiations are ongoing with Rolls-Royce and GE Aerospace regarding engines, spare engines, and engine maintenance services for the planes.

Turkish Airlines also confirmed that it has completed negotiations with Boeing on the purchase of another 150 aircraft, consisting of 100 firm and 50 option orders for 737-8/10 MAX models.

It said orders for the 737-8/10 MAX aircraft will be placed subject to the successful conclusion of discussions with engine manufacturer CFM International.

"With these orders, our entire fleet is targeted to consist of new-generation aircraft by 2035, thereby strengthening operational efficiency and supporting an average annual growth rate of around 6 percent," the company added.

SOURCE:Reuters
