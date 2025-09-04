TÜRKİYE
Missing Turkish scientist located in US immigration detention centre after weeklong search
Family thanks Turkish diplomats for tracing Furkan Dolek, who was detained after a protest walk toward Canada.
Furkan Dolek was detained after attempting to walk toward Canada in protest. In a final post on LinkedIn dated August 27. (Photo: LinkedIn) / Others
September 4, 2025

Turkish scientist Furkan Dolek, who had been missing for more than a week, has been located at the Buffalo Federal Detention Center in New York, Turkish diplomatic officials confirmed.

Dolek’s sister, Esra Dolek Coskun, said she was grateful for the support of Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry and the Consulate General in New York, which helped trace his whereabouts, Anadolu reported on Thursday.

She said her brother was transferred to the detention facility but has not yet been given a court date.

“I was able to speak to him on the phone. He sounded well,” Coskun said, adding that the family’s priority is securing his swift return to Türkiye.

According to Coskun, the consulate is closely monitoring developments and keeping the family informed.

'I was thrust into a nightmare': Turkish PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk shares trauma of ICE detention

'Workplace exploitation and misconduct in research institutions'

‘Workplace exploitation and misconduct in research institutions’

Dolek, whose US visa was reportedly revoked, was detained after attempting to walk toward Canada in protest.

In a final post on LinkedIn dated August 27, he wrote: “I’ve walked all the way from Massena, and right now I’m in Akwesasne... I’m exhausted, my legs are burning, and I’ve got blisters on my feet… but I’m grateful to have made it this far.”

The scientist had previously used LinkedIn to allege workplace exploitation and misconduct in research institutions, claiming vulnerable researchers were left unprotected while whistleblowers faced retaliation.

He said he was punished and dismissed after filing official complaints.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
