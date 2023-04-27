President Joe Biden has leapt fully into "Take Your Child to Work Day" at the White House, taking questions from inquisitive kids at a mock news conference where some revelations were made: Chocolate chip ice cream is his favourite and "Top Gun: Maverick" his preferred movie.

Biden, 80, sporting his signature aviator sunglasses [Ray Bans, he said], was escorted onto the South Lawn on Thursday by several pint-sized "Secret Service agents," also sporting aviators.

Awaiting him were dozens of children who joined their parents for what has been an annual event at the White House.

Over the next half hour, he proceeded to take more questions from the children than he has from the regular White House press corps in weeks.

Who served as his biggest inspiration? His mother and father.

How many guards are in the White House? Unsure.

Favourite colour? Blue.

What did he have for breakfast? A croissant with scrambled eggs and bacon.

Forgetting Ireland