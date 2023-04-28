Türkiye has evacuated more citizens from conflict-torn Sudan, with two planes carrying over 170 people from the African country arriving in Istanbul in the wee hours.

The evacuations, continuing on Friday, are part of a massive effort by Ankara to bring Turkish civilians and others back to safety. The planes are just two of many in this evacuation mission.

TRT World'sAksel Zaimovic, who spoke with some of the evacuees at the Istanbul Airport, said they were airlifted from eastern Port Sudan after making a gruelling land journey from Sudanese capital Khartoum and other areas amidst fighting between the armies of two rival generals.

On Thursday, Türkiye deployed five military transport planes, including two A400M aircraft, to evacuate its remaining citizens from Sudan, the country's defence minister said.

Speaking at an event in central Kayseri province, Hulusi Akar said, "We have assigned five of our aircraft for the evacuation of our remaining citizens to Türkiye. Necessary planning and coordination have been done so that these aircraft can carry out their duties safely. We follow the process closely."

Highlighting the risky situation caused by the conflict, Akar said, "Due to these situations, we made a plan with our Foreign Ministry for the evacuation of our citizens living in Sudan and started to implement it. Some of our citizens were evacuated through Ethiopia."