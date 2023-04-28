The UN Security Council has adopted a resolution calling on the Afghan Taliban to "swiftly reverse" all restrictive measures against women, condemning in particular its ban on Afghan women working for the United Nations.

Thursday's resolution, unanimously adopted by all 15 Council members, said the ban announced in early April "undermines human rights and humanitarian principles."

More broadly, the Council called on the Taliban to "swiftly reverse the policies and practices that restrict the enjoyment by women and girls of their human rights and fundamental freedoms."

It cited access to education, employment, freedom of movement, and "women's full, equal and meaningful participation in public life."

The Council also urged "all States and organisations to use their influence" to "promote an urgent reversal of these policies and practices."

The body stressed "the dire economic and humanitarian situation," and the "critical importance of a continued presence" of the UN mission in Afghanistan and other UN agencies.

"The world will not sit by silently as women in Afghanistan are erased from society," United Arab Emirates' ambassador to the UN Lana Zaki Nusseibeh said.

