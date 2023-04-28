Tens of thousands of far-right Israelis who support a plan by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judiciary have flocked to occupied Jerusalem to rally for the proposal, which has prompted some of the biggest protests in Israel's history.

After 16 weeks of protests against the overhaul that brought parts of Tel Aviv and parts of occupied Jerusalem to a standstill, Thursday marked a rare mobilisation of massive public support for the divisive plan.

Israeli media estimated some 80,000 people had gathered in Jerusalem for Thursday's rally — many of them bused in from across the country.

Crowds of Israelis transformed a major thoroughfare into a sea of blue and white national flags.

Some protesters stomped on a carpet displaying the faces of Israel's Supreme Court president and former attorney general.

"We will not give up," ultranationalist Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich told the rally.

"We have the people, they have the media," he said, referring to the government's critics that he accuses of exerting undue influence over the news media.

The masses snaking down Kaplan Street railed against their opponents and chanted slogans in support of the judicial plan, which Netanyahu delayed last month after mass anti-government protests — mainly by secular and liberal Israelis — intensified and even threatened to paralyse the economy.

Right-wing Israelis — disappointed in the government's failure to push through the legislation before the parliament's recess earlier this month — escalated their demands for Netanyahu's far-right and ultra-Orthodox coalition to fulfill its promises.

"The people want judicial reform," the protesters yelled. At the end of his speech, Justice Minister Yariv Levin, who has spearheaded the overhaul push, joined the chant.

A banner onstage read: "The elections will not be stolen from us."

Supporters of the overhaul argue it is needed to rein in a system of judges who are unelected and overly interventionist in political issues. Netanyahu's coalition of right-wing and religious allies, which took office late last year, captured a majority of 64 seats in the 120-member Knesset.