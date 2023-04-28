Friday, April 28, 2023

Russia has fired more than 20 cruise missiles and two drones at Ukraine early Friday, killing at least 23 people, almost all of them when two missiles slammed into an apartment building in the centre of the country, officials said. Three children were among the dead.

The missile attacks included the first one against Kiev, Ukraine's capital, in nearly two months, although there were no reports of any targets hit. The city government said Ukraine's air force intercepted 11 cruise missiles and two unmanned aerial vehicles over Kiev.

The strikes on the nine-story residential building in central Ukraine occurred in Uman, a city located around 215 kilometres south of Kiev. Seventeen people died in that attack, according to the capital region's governor, Ihor Taburets. They included two 10-year-old children and a toddler.

The Ukrainian national police said 17 people were wounded and three children were rescued from the rubble. Nine were hospitalised.

The Russian Defence Ministry, however, said that its strategic bombers had carried out what it called high-precision missile strikes on Ukrainian army reserve units overnight to prevent them from getting to the frontline.

1746 GMT — 5 EU states agree deal on Ukraine food exports

Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia have agreed a deal to allow the transit of Ukrainian food exports, the European Commission, after temporary bans were imposed on the foodstuffs amid farmer protests.

Russia's attack has severely limited the traditional export channel of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea, necessitating export overland via Ukraine's neighbours.

Member states agreed to allow the import of certain products from Ukraine without quantitative restrictions, and without customs and official inspections.

1553 GMT — Zelenskyy says asked Xi for help with deported children

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had asked his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to help bring back Ukrainian children deported by Russia.

"We need to involve everyone ... to put pressure on the Russian aggressor and the terrorists who kidnapped so many of our children," Zelenskyy said.

"The UN, many others want to do something, but so far the results have been poor. So I have appealed to the leader of China," he said.

Xi and Zelenskyy spoke by phone on Wednesday, the first known call between the two leaders since the start of Russia's offensive.

1238 GMT — Russian strikes on Ukrainian civilians amount to 'war crimes', says EU

The EU considers Russia's missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian civilians to be war crimes, an official from the bloc said.

"The Russian attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure constitute war crimes," the European Commission's lead spokesperson on foreign affairs, Peter Stano, told reporters.

He pointed out that Russia has been carrying out "reckless drone and missile strikes against Ukraine's population" on a daily basis since the war between the two countries broke out in February last year.

Stano also condemned overnight bombings in the Dnipropetrovsk and Cherkasy regions on Friday that "targeted civilian people while they are sleeping" and injured or killed "a number of innocent people, including children."