WORLD
2 MIN READ
Nearly a dozen people dead after boat overturns in Indonesia
The speedboat bound for Tanjung Pinang city in the Riau islands capsized shortly after leaving Tembilahan port.
Nearly a dozen people dead after boat overturns in Indonesia
Marine accidents are a regular occurrence in Indonesia, a Southeast Asian archipelago of around 17,000 islands/ Photo: AFP / AFP
By Abid Sultan
April 28, 2023

Eleven people have drowned in western Indonesia after a passenger boat carrying dozens overturned, an official said.

Rescuers saved 62 people and found the bodies of mostly women and children after the accident off the coast of western Riau province on Thursday afternoon, local search and rescue agency official Kukuh Widodo said in a statement.

"The capsized boat carried 74 people. Sixty-two survived the incident, 11 are dead, and one other is still being searched for," Pekanbaru national search and rescue agency spokesperson Widodo said Friday.

The speedboat bound for Tanjung Pinang city in the Riau islands capsized shortly after leaving Tembilahan port, located 198 kilometres (123 miles) away in a neighboring province.

The cause of the accident was still being investigated, the official said.

Lax safety standards

RECOMMENDED

He warned that the number of missing could grow as the precise number of people aboard the Evelyn Calista 01 was not confirmed.

It is common in Indonesia for the number of actual passengers on a boat to differ from the manifest.

Marine accidents are a regular occurrence in Indonesia, a Southeast Asian archipelago of around 17,000 islands, due to lax safety standards.

In 2018, more than 150 people drowned when a ferry sank in one of the world's deepest lakes on Sumatra island.

RelatedDozens of migrants missing after deadly Indonesia boat accident
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security