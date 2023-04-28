Gunmen have killed 15 villagers and abducted five aid workers in separate attacks in Nigeria's troubled northern region.

The assailants arrived in Benue state’s Apa area and opened fire on villagers in their homes, according to David Olofu, a senior state government official said on Thursday.

He said military personnel was among those shot in the attack and many houses were razed as villagers fled to safety.

The incident in Benue is the latest in a spiral of violent attacks in which armed groups are targeting remote communities across Nigeria's northwest and central regions, often defying government and security measures.

More than 80 people have been killed in Benue in the past month in such attacks. No group has claimed responsibility for the killings, though authorities have blamed Fulani herdsmen, a group of mostly young pastoralists from the Fulani tribe caught up in Nigeria’s conflict between host communities and herdsmen over limited access to water and land.

Aid workers abducted

In northeastern Nigeria, meanwhile, terrorists abducted five aid workers in Ngala, Borno state, where an insurgency against the government has raged on for more than a decade.