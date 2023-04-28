The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) has voted unanimously to adopt a programme to highlight and create awareness on the rising number of anti-Muslim incidents in Canada.

"We have heard directly from our communities and have the data to show that Islamophobia continues to impact our students and staff on a regular basis," TDSB Chair Rachel Chernos Lin said in a statement about the vote on Thursday.

"By taking a focused approach to confronting Islamophobia, we enable more members of our school communities to feel safe and welcome at school and work."

The board serves approximately 235,000 students in Grades 7 to 12, and roughly one in five identify as Muslim.

The next step is for the board to develop and enact the programme. No timetable was released for its implementation, but the board will consult with groups to garner ideas to include in the strategy.