The city of Burnaby in the province of British Columbia has unanimously voted to ban discrimination on the basis of caste, seen as a major victory for social equality campaigners.

This adds momentum to a series of measures taken by Canadian government agencies working towards including the repressive caste system followed by people from South Asia as a discriminatory policy. “This move is aimed to include caste-based bias as a discriminatory action in our employee policy and code of conduct,” said Councillor Sav Dhaliwal.

Dhaliwal said caste has been added to the protected category in the city’s equity policy framework.

Two other recent developments that furthered the movement to include caste as a protected category in Canadian policies include the British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal penalising two residents in the province to pay $9,755 as compensation for using casteist slurs against a person belonging to a so-called low caste and the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) trustees voted in favour of addressing caste-based discrimination in its schools.

These are the latest in caste-based bias victories, with many jurisdictions in the North American continent bringing in laws and motions, including the State of California and Seattle City Council, to fight against caste-based hate.

The age-old Hindu caste system in India gives a rigid hierarchy to society, with Brahmins at the top, followed by Kshatriyas, Vaishyas, and Shudras. While Indian laws protect people lowest on the social ladder, caste bias remains rife in the subcontinent, including Nepal, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

Since caste is assigned at birth, it prevents members of the so-called lower castes from moving up the social ladder.

In Canada, casteist practices have been recorded among other religious groups in South Asian communities, such as Sikhs, Muslims and Christians.

The big debate

As with any caste-related issue in India, anti-caste movements in Canada also saw a huge pushback, and it came from Hindu organisations. The reasons for opposing these moves include the argument that casteist practices don’t exist in Canada; if any, they are minuscule. These moves can paint the South Asians and Caribbean people as bigots, and those who claim to be anti-caste are resorting to Hinduphobic measures, they say.

“We object to linking caste to Hindu dharma (religion). When Canada’s oppression of Indigenous people is condemned, they don’t condemn Christianity. Or when Sikh or Muslim extremists do terror attacks, we don’t point out to their religion. So here too, caste is a social issue, not a religious one. Attack on Hindu religion cannot be considered acceptable under Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms and Human Rights,” said Dr Ragini Sharma, president of the Canadian Organization for Hindu Heritage Education (COHHE), one of the Hindu groups that opposed the TDSB move.

The Hindu groups also argued that the “existing policy under the categories of ‘place of origin, ethnic origin, ancestry, and creed’ adequately covers caste-based discrimination if it were to be reported.”