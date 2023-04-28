WORLD
3 MIN READ
India presses China on Himalayan border disputes at SCO meeting
Relations between the two Asian powers have been fraught since a high altitude clash that left 20 Indian soldiers and at least four Chinese troops dead in June 2020.
India presses China on Himalayan border disputes at SCO meeting
India currently holds the rotating presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Council, a forum established in 2001 which also includes Russia and Pakistan, among others, rivalling Western institutions./ Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
April 28, 2023

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has told his Chinese counterpart that military deployments on their Himalayan frontier were undermining relations and called for disengagement to preserve "peace and tranquillity".

The Indian defence minister stated New Delhi's position "categorically", a statement from his ministry said late Thursday.

"He reiterated that violation of existing agreements has eroded the entire basis of bilateral relations and disengagement at the border will logically be followed with de-escalation," it added.

Singh held talks with his Chinese opposite number General Li Shangfu ahead of a meeting of defence ministers from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), which India is chairing this year.

Relations between the two Asian powers have been fraught since a high altitude clash that left 20 Indian soldiers and at least four Chinese troops dead in June 2020.

The neighbors have since massed tens of thousands of soldiers along the border, who remain despite 18 rounds of talks between top military officials of both countries.

RelatedChina, India in fresh verbal duel after Beijing renames south Tibet areas

Border tensions

RECOMMENDED

India is wary of its northern neighbour's growing military assertiveness over their 3,500-kilometre (2,200-mile) shared frontier a perennial source of tension.

China claims all of India's northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, considering it part of Tibet, and the two fought a border war in 1962.

Beijing and New Delhi have regularly accused each other of trying to seize territory along their unofficial divide, known as the Line of Actual Control.

The clash in 2020 along the western border dividing Tibet from the Indian state of Ladakh led to a sharp deterioration in relations, with both sides sending major reinforcements to the area.

Li said in a statement published online, that the situation on the border was "stable".

"We hope that both sides can work together to continuously enhance mutual trust," the statement added.

India currently holds the rotating presidency of the SCO, a forum established in 2001 which also includes Russia and Pakistan, among others, rivalling Western institutions.

RelatedExplained: What, where and how of India-China border dispute

.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security