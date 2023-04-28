CLIMATE
Climate crisis increased drought in Horn of Africa: Study
Somalia, Ethiopia, Kenya are worst drought-affected countries in region, says World Weather Attribution
Over 25 million people in the region, including 14 million children, lack access to safe water. / Photo: AP / AP
By Abid Sultan
April 28, 2023

The drought affecting millions of people in the Horn of Africa has been made worse by human-induced climate crisis, a new study said.

The study published by World Weather Attribution, an academic collaboration studying extreme meteorological events, found that the southern part of the Horn of Africa, covering parts of southern Ethiopia, southern Somalia, and eastern Kenya, saw below-average rainfall for the last few years.

“As one of the world’s most impoverished regions, the Horn of Africa is home to millions of people facing chronic food and water insecurity, malnutrition, and limited access to basic services including infrastructure, healthcare, education, and social welfare,” the study revealed on Thursday.

According to the United Nations, the crisis in the Horn of Africa is considered one of the worst climate crisis-related disasters of the past 40 years, impacting nearly 37 million people, including over 20 million children.

Failed rainy seasons

Five consecutive failed rainy seasons have decimated crops, killed livestock, and destroyed livelihoods.

Severe shortages of water and pasture have pushed families out of their homes and fomented conflict between communities, according to the UN.

Over 25 million people in the region, including 14 million children, lack access to safe water.

