Qatar to host 2027 World Cup in men's basketball
Doha will stage all games in the 32 team event, and the No. 89-ranked Qatar team will qualify automatically as the host. Qatar is the third straight Asian host of the men’s tournament.
Qatar is the third straight Asian host of the men’s tournament. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
April 28, 2023

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) has picked Qatar to host the 2027 edition of its marquee men’s World Cup.

“With all of the teams playing in the same city, fans can plan everything far in advance and enjoy a unique experience since all venues are within 30 minutes of each other,” the Switzerland-based governing body said on Friday.

“Additionally, all venues to be used for FIBA’s flagship men’s event are already constructed, while widely used green technologies will help in delivering the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 as a carbon-neutral event."

Doha will stage all games in the 32 team event, as FIBA said, citing upgraded subway and public transport networks that were completed for the men’s soccer World Cup played last November and December.

The No. 89 ranked Qatar team will qualify automatically as the host. Qatar last played in the event at the 2006 world championship and lost all five of its games.

Qatar is the third straight Asian host of the men’s tournament. China hosted in 2019 and the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia host this year's edition from August 25-September 12.

Spain is the defending champion.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
