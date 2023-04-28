The Philippines and China have made conflicting claims of an incident involving vessels from the maritime neighbours.

Manila earlier in the day on Friday accused China of “aggressive tactics” at sea, referring to the incident that happened on last Sunday.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG ) said: “On the morning of April 23, 2023, two Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) vessels intercepted the PCG vessels that were in the vicinity of Ayungin Shoal.”

“(The) CCG vessel 5201 and 4202 exhibited aggressive tactics towards (PCG vessels) BRP Malapascua and BRP Malabrigo, respectively,” said the statement.

Manila and Beijing have counter-claims in the disputed South China Sea, which has seen persistent tensions between maritime neighbors.

Beijing claimed Manila’s vessels allegedly intruded into its waters. It also lodged protest with the Southeast Asian nation.

'Premeditated and provocative'

Mao Ning, a spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry, told reporters in Beijing: “China lodged solemn representations and strong dissatisfaction over Philippine coast guard vessels’ intruding into waters off the Ren’ai Reef.”