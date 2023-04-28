The chairman of the BBC has quit after a report found he failed to disclose a potential conflict of interest over his role in arranging a loan more than two years ago for Boris Johnson, as scandals from the former prime minister's turbulent term continue to rattle UK public life.

The publicly funded national broadcaster has been under political pressure after it was revealed that Richard Sharp helped arrange the line of credit weeks before he was appointed to the BBC post on the government's recommendation.

The 800,000 pound ($1 million) line of credit came from wealthy Canadian businessman Sam Blyth, a distant cousin of Johnson's. It was facilitated by Sharp, a former Goldman Sachs banker and Conservative Party donor, who arranged a meeting between Blyth and the UK's top civil servant to discuss Blyth's offer of financial help.

Johnson was then Conservative Party leader as well as British prime minister.

'Conflict of interest'

A report on the episode by senior lawyer Adam Heppinstall published on Friday found Sharp "failed to disclose potential perceived conflicts of interest."