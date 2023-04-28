WORLD
Palestinian teen killed by Israeli forces in occupied West Bank
A group of young Palestinians near the town of Bethlehem were throwing rocks at Israeli troops, who responded with tear gas and gunfire, witnesses say.
Israeli-Palestinian violence has surged this year, with frequent military raids and violence by Israeli settlers. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
April 28, 2023

Israeli forces have killed a Palestinian teenager in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials said.

Palestinian witnesses said on Friday that a group of young Palestinians near the town of Bethlehem were throwing rocks at Israeli troops, who responded with tear gas and gunfire.

The Israeli military said it was checking the report.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said a 16-year-old was shot dead during the clash.

Earlier, Israel's military said it arrested a suspected militant and confiscated weapons in a raid in the city of Jenin that led to clashes with Palestinians.

Israeli forces said they shot at suspects who hurled explosive devices at them. Palestine TV said the soldiers wounded two people, including a 14-year-old boy. It said the forces blocked the movement of ambulances and conducted arrests before withdrawing.

Tensions in Israel-Palestine conflict surged this year, with frequent military raids and violence by Israeli settlers amid a spate of Palestinian attacks. More than 90 Palestinians and at least 19 Israelis and foreigners have been killed since January.

Israel captured the West Bank, which Palestinians want as the core of a future independent state, in the 1967 Arab-Israelis War.

It has since built large settlements there—recognised as illegal under the international law—while US-sponsored statehood talks have stalled.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
