WORLD
3 MIN READ
Saudi Arabia, Iran to reopen embassies 'within days'
Iran's FM Amirabdollahian makes announcement in Lebanon but without giving a specific date for reopening of embassies, which closed in 2016.
Saudi Arabia, Iran to reopen embassies 'within days'
The regional rivals agreed last month to restore diplomatic relations under a deal brokered by China.  / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
April 28, 2023

Saudi Arabia and Iran will reopen embassies in each other's capitals "within days," Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has said in a sign of warming relations after the two countries closed their missions seven years ago.

Speaking at a news conference in the Lebanese capital Beirut on Friday, Amirabdollahian did not give specific dates for the reopening of the embassies, which closed in 2016.

"During the last phone call between the foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia on Eid al Fitr, we agreed to work in the next coming days on the reopening of the Iranian and Saudi embassies in Tehran and Riyadh," said, according to an official Arabic translation.

The regional rivals agreed last month to restore diplomatic relations under a deal brokered by China.

Their relationship started deteriorating in 2015 following the intervention of Saudi Arabia and the UAE in Yemen, after the Iran-aligned Houthi movement toppled the Saudi-backed government and seized control of the capital Sanaa.

RelatedIran invites Saudi King Salman to visit Tehran amid thaw in ties

Raisi's Syria visit

The Iranian foreign minister confirmed President Ebrahim Raisi would visit Syria in "the near future" without providing details.

The visit would be the first by an Iranian president to Syrian leader Bashar al Assad since the civil war broke out in Syria in 2011.

RECOMMENDED

The planned visit comes in the context of "multidimensional" cooperation between Tehran and Damascus, he added, according to an official Arabic translation, calling ties between the two countries "excellent".

Iran is a major ally of Assad and has given him financial and military support during Syria's 12-year-old conflict.

With military help and economic support from both Iran and c, Assad was able to turn the tide of the conflict and regain control of most of his country.

RelatedIranian diplomats arrive in Saudi Arabia for OIC posts after six years

Israel says Iran in 'distress'

In Israel, National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi sought to cast Iran's diplomatic outreach as a response to what he described as its failure to contend with Israeli military strikes on its assets in Syria and elsewhere.

"Iran is in distress," he told Israel's Channel 12 TV.

Amirabdollahian was speaking at the end of his visit to Lebanon near border with Israel where he met with Lebanese officials including Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

RelatedIran delegation arrives in Saudi Arabia to reopen embassy
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
Rubio outlines US plan to oversee Venezuela's oil revenue
Trump troop deployments in US cities cost nearly $500m in 2025
Gaza ceasefire's permanence requires full Israeli withdrawal, Palestine tells UNSC
US Fed resists Trump pressure, keeps interest rates unchanged