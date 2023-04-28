India and Russia have agreed to strengthen their defence partnership in talks between their defence ministers, the Indian government said, amid worries in New Delhi that the military offensive in Ukraine was hurting its own military supplies from Moscow.

Rajnath Singh and Sergei Shoigu held talks on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation [SCO] defence ministers' gathering in New Delhi on Friday.

"They acknowledged the unique, long-lasting and time-tested relationship between India and Russia," a government statement said.

They "expressed satisfaction over the continued trust and mutual respect between the two countries, particularly in defence and reiterated their commitment towards strengthening the partnership," it said, without elaborating.

India, the world's largest arms importer, depends on Russia for nearly half its military supplies, and has bought fighter jets, tanks, nuclear submarines and an aircraft carrier over the decades.

But the fighting in Ukraine has held up supplies of Russian spares critical for India to maintain its tank and fighter jet fleets and delayed the delivery of Russian air defence systems.

What happens to Russian oil in India?

India has refused to blame Russia for the invasion in Ukraine publicly and has increased its trade with Moscow to a record high, driven largely by the import of Russian oil.

India is the world's third-largest crude consumer after the United States and China, and imports 85 percent of its needs.

Previously its main suppliers were in the Middle East. Now, Russia is number one.