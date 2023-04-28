Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has decreed six new Indigenous reserves, including a vast Amazon territory, after a freeze in such expansion under his far-right predecessor Jair Bolsonaro.

Under the decrees, Indigenous people are guaranteed exclusive use of natural resources on these lands, viewed by scientists as a bulwark against Amazon deforestation –– a major challenge in the fight against the climate crisis.

The land still remains under the federal government’s jurisdiction.

They also commit the Brazilian state to protect reserve land from intrusions of timber traffickers or illegal miners — the main contributors to forest destruction.

Lula signed the official decrees on Friday covering 620,000 hectares of land on the final day of a gathering of Indigenous people from around the country in the capital Brasilia.

"It is a time-consuming process, but we are going to make sure that as many Indigenous reserves as possible are legalised," the president said.

"If we want to achieve zero deforestation by 2030, we need registered Indigenous reserves."

Under four years of Bolsonaro, who had vowed to not cede "one more centimetre" of land to Brazil's Indigenous communities, average annual deforestation had increased by 75 percent compared to the previous decade.

Bolsonaro instigated policies that favoured the agriculture and logging industries, which are mostly responsible for deforestation.

Two of the six new reserves are in the Amazon.

'Terra Livre'

Friday's announcement was made at a closing ceremony for the 19th edition of "Terra Livre" (Free Land), gathering thousands of Indigenous peoples from across the vast country.

"This lifts a weight from our shoulders," 44-year-old Unieuxi [the largest reserve] resident Claudia Tomas told AFP-TV.

"It's the best news we could have gotten, that our lands have been legalised. It fills us with hope."