Saturday, April 29, 2023

A massive fire has erupted at an oil depot in Crimea after it was hit by two of Ukraine's drones, a Russia-appointed official there reported, the latest in a series of attacks on the annexed peninsula as Russia braces for an expected Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Moscow-installed governor of Sevastopol, a port city in Crimea, posted videos and photos of the blaze on his Telegram channel.

Razvozhayev said the fire at the city's harbour was assigned the highest ranking in terms of how complicated it will be to extinguish. However, he reported that the open blaze had been contained.

1338 GMT — Pelosi says Ukraine, democracy 'must win'

The Russian attack had just begun in 2022 when NancyPelosi made a surprise visit to Ukraine, the House speaker then the highest-ranking elected US official to lead a congressional delegation to Kiev.

Pelosi and the lawmakers were ushered under the cloak of secrecy intothecapitalcity, an undisclosed passage that even to this day she will not divulge.

“It was very, it was dangerous,” Pelosi told The Associated Press before Sunday’s one-year anniversary of that trip.

“We never feared about it, but we thought we could die because we’re visiting a serious, serious war zone,” Pelosi said. “We had great protection, but nonetheless, a war — theater of war.”

“We must win. We must bring this to a positive conclusion — for the people of Ukraine and for our country,” Pelosi said.

“There is a fight in the world now between democracy and autocracy, its manifestation at the time is in Ukraine.”

1214 GMT — Medvedev urges 'crushing defeat' on Ukraine forces

Deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev has urged a "crushing defeat" and "acts of retaliation against key figures" in Ukraine, saying it's necessary to stop the ongoing Moscow-Kiev war.

In a post on Telegram, Medvedev said the mentioned measures are "the only possible response" to Ukrainian officials' calls demanding more weapons, their promises to take back Crimea, and warnings that the war may last for decades.

"Otherwise, they will not calm down, ... and the war will last for a long time. Our country doesn't need it," he said.

1150 GMT —Russian occupied Ukrainian city under 'intense' fire

Russian occupational authorities in southern Ukraine have said Ukrainian forces were subjecting the city of Novaya Kakhovka to "intense artillery fire" that had cut off electricity.

Novaya Kakhovka is in the part of the southern Kherson region that Russia controls. It lies upstream the Dnipro River from Kherson, the regional capital from which Russia withdrew last November.

"Novaya Kakhovka and settlements around the district are under very intense artillery fire from the armed forces of Ukraine," the city's Russian-installed authorities said on Telegram.

0904 GMT — Ukraine welcomes EU deal on continued farm exports