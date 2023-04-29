The powerful sister of North Korea's leader has lobbed personal insults toward US President Joe Biden and vowed her country would stage more displays of its military might in response to a new US-South Korean deal to intensify nuclear deterrence to counter the North's nuclear threat, which she insisted shows their "extreme" hostility toward Pyongyang.

Kim Yo-jong lashed out at Biden on Saturday over his blunt warning that North Korean nuclear aggression would result in the end of its regime, calling Biden senile and "too miscalculating and irresponsibly brave."

However, she said the North wouldn't simply dismiss his words as a "nonsensical remark from the person in his dotage."

In her comments published on state media, she said the US-South Korean deal during South Korean leader Yoon Suk-yeol's summit with Biden reflected the allies' "most hostile and aggressive will of action" against the North and will push regional peace and security into "more serious danger."

'Second mission of nuclear war deterrent'

Kim, who is one of her brother's [Kim Jong-un] top foreign policy officials, said the summit further strengthened the North's conviction to enhance its nuclear arms capabilities.