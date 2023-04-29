WORLD
3 MIN READ
Commander of East Africa regional force in DRC resigns after 'life threats'
Kenyan General Jeff Nyagah, who has led regional bloc's forces drawn from Burundi, Kenya, Uganda and South Sudan, says he was leaving mission "due to aggravated threat to my safety."
Commander of East Africa regional force in DRC resigns after 'life threats'
Nyagah says there was a "well-orchestrated and financed negative media campaign" targeting him that aimed to frustrate the efforts of the regional force.  / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
April 29, 2023

The commander of the East African regional military force created to restore peace in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo [DRC] has resigned, citing threats to his life in a letter seen by the AFP news agency.

Kenyan General Jeff Nyagah, who has led the East African Community [EAC] force drawing on troops from Burundi, Kenya, Uganda and South Sudan since November, said he was leaving the mission "due to aggravated threat to my safety."

"There was an attempt to intimidate my security at my former residence by deploying foreign military contractors [mercenaries] who placed monitoring devices," he said in a letter dated April 27 to the secretary general of the seven-nation bloc.

Nyagah said there was a "well-orchestrated and financed negative media campaign" targeting him that aimed to frustrate the efforts of the regional force.

The volatile and mineral-rich region along the border with Uganda has been wracked by increasing violence involving rebel militias that has ensnared neighbouring countries.

Created last year to stop M23 rebels who seized swathes of territory in the eastern DRC, the EAC force is operating in areas that it says have been lib erated from the militia.

But many locals are disappointed the force is not taking the fight directly to the rebels and say the M23 continues to operate with impunity.

Kenyan Major General Alphaxard Muthuri Kiugu is set to replace Nyagah has who been redeployed, according to changes announced on Friday by the Kenya Defence Forces.

The total size of the EAC force is unclear.

RelatedUgandan forces take control of DRC town, as M23 rebels withdraw
RECOMMENDED

M23's rise to prominence

The M23 first came to international prominence in 2012 when it captured Goma, before being driven out and going to ground.

But the Tutsi-led group emerged from dormancy in late 2021, arguing the government had ignored a promise to integrate its fighters into the army.

It then won a string of victories against the Congolese army and captured large chunks of North Kivu, triggering a humanitarian crisis.

More than 1.1 million people have fled its advance, according to UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

The DRC has repeatedly accused its neighbour Rwanda, an EAC member, of backing the rebels, a charge Kigali denies.

The United States and several other Western countries, as well as independent UN experts, have also concluded that Rwanda is backing the rebels.

Several regional initiatives intended to defuse the conflict have failed.

RelatedM23 rebels 'withdraw' from DRC villages as regional troops deploy
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
Rubio outlines US plan to oversee Venezuela's oil revenue
Trump troop deployments in US cities cost nearly $500m in 2025
Gaza ceasefire's permanence requires full Israeli withdrawal, Palestine tells UNSC
US Fed resists Trump pressure, keeps interest rates unchanged