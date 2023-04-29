The US Army's chief of staff has grounded all pilots who are not involved in critical missions until they complete required training, after four helicopters crashed in a matter of weeks.

Two AH-64 Apache helicopters collided in Alaska on Thursday, killing three soldiers and injuring a fourth, while two Black Hawks crashed in Kentucky late last month, leaving nine dead.

General James McConville "ordered an aviation stand down following two deadly helicopter mishaps that claimed the lives of 12 soldiers.

The move grounds all Army aviators, except those participating in critical missions, until they complete the required training," the Army said in a statement on Friday.

"During the stand down, the Army will review the risk approval/risk management process, aviation maintenance training program, aircrew training standardization and management, and supervisory responsibility," the statement said.

Active-duty units must complete the 24-hour stand down between May 1 and 5, and National Guard and Reserve units by May 31, it added.