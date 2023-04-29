Türkiye has selected Alper Gezeravci and Tuva Cihangir Atasever as the country's first space travellers to be sent into space in the last quarter of this year, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced.

Speaking at the country's major technology event Teknofest on Saturday, he said Gezeravci, a pilot in the Turkish Air Force, will be sent to the International Space Station, while Atasever, a system engineer in the Turkish missile producer Roketsan in the field of space launch systems, was chosen as the reserve candidate.

Türkiye established the Turkish Space Agency in 2018, and announced the country's space program in 2019, as well as the crewed space mission.

Young people will carry Türkiye to the top league, and they will realize the country's dream of full independence, Erdogan said, adding: "We have struggled a lot to establish a climate in our country where our young people can pursue their dreams without fear."

"We broke the shackles of backwardness in Türkiye, we built the infrastructure of a great and powerful Türkiye," he noted.

World's number one event