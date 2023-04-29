Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi slammed the United States' presence in the Middle East on Saturday, as he hosted his counterpart from neighbouring Iraq for wide-ranging talks.

"We do not consider the presence of foreign forces and foreigners in the region to be useful," Raisi told a joint news conference in Tehran with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid.

Decades-old arch enemies the United States and Iran have vied for influence in Iraq since the 2003 US-led invasion toppled Saddam Hussein.

Both helped Iraq to defeat Daesh, and the United States still has 2,500 non-combat troops in the country to provide it with advice and training.

About 900 US troops remain in Syria, most in the northeast part of the country which is controlled by the PKK terror group's Syrian wing, YPG.

And the US Navy's Fifth Fleet is based in the Gulf state of Bahrain.

"The presence of the US disturbs the security of the region," said the Iranian president.