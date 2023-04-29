TÜRKİYE
China says Türkiye elections 'internal matter' after false Erdogan report
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning says Beijing opposes interference in any country’s internal affairs after state-owned CGTN quickly deleted the Twitter posts on issue.
Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has rejected the "baseless claims" about Erdogan's health, after the news was propagated on social media. (Photo: AA) / AA
April 29, 2023

China has said it has no intention of interfering in Türkiye's internal affairs ahead of its presidential and parliamentary elections, after Chinese state-owned media shared false reports about Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's health.

“China always opposes interference in any country’s internal affairs. Türkiye’s elections are internal affairs and China won’t intervene or interfere in them," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning had said during a press briefing in Beijing.

On Wednesday, the state-owned China Global Television Network's (CGTN) branch in the US published untrue content about Erdogan's health in two separate posts on its Twitter account, which it later deleted. It later said that the previous reports were "unconfirmed."

While CGTN America did not provide a source for its claims in its posts, it did not make any corrections even though the news was denied.

On the same day, Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun announced that the country rejected "baseless claims" about Erdogan's health, after the news was propagated on social media.

"No amount of disinformation can dispute the fact that the Turkish people stand with their leader and @RTErdogan and his AK (Justice and Development) Party are set to win the May 14 elections," Altun said on Twitter, while also sharing a screenshot of one of the posts shared by CGTN America.

"The claims shared on some social media accounts that 'President Erdogan had a heart attack and was hospitalised' do not reflect the truth," the Center for Combating Disinformation of the Directorate of Communications separately said on Twitter.

