Cutting economic ties with China is unrealistic, the chief executive of luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz has told tabloid newspaper Bild am Sonntag, and said attempting to do so would put most of Germany's industry at risk.

Europe is trying to reduce its dependency on China as the disruption of the pandemic and the Ukraine crisis have highlighted the dangers of relying on dominant suppliers and the fragility of supply chains.

But Ola Kaellenius said decoupling from China, the world's second largest economy, was "unthinkable for almost all of German industry".

"The major players in the global economy, Europe, the US and China, are so closely intertwined that decoupling from China makes no sense," he was quoted as saying.