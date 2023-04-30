A gas leak has killed 11 people in India, an official said, in the latest deadly industrial accident in the vast developing economy of 1.4 billion people.

The gas leak occurred on Sunday in Giaspura, an industrial area of Ludhiana in the northern state of Punjab.

The official, who asked not to be named, said they had yet to ascertain what kind of gas leaked or the source of the leak.

"Eleven dead and four in hospital. Rescue operation is on," the official told AFP after the incident.

Industrial gas leaks blamed on poor safety standards and insufficient checks are common in India.

Last August, at least 112 women were hospitalised after a gas leak at an apparel manufacturing plant in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh.

That followed a similar accident in June when around 200 women fell unconscious after a gas leak in the same area, broadcaster NDTV reported.

