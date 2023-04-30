The US Navy has announced in a statement that the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, the USS George Washington, will be deployed to Japan for a second time in 2024.

Late Saturday, the navy announced that the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier moored at Yokosuka Naval Base, Japan will return to the US in the spring of 2024, while the USS George Washington aircraft carrier, previously deployed in Japan, will return to Yokosuka in the second half of 2024, the navy also said.

The USS George Washington was first deployed to Japan in 2008-2015 -- the first deployment of a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier to a Japanese port.

The Japanese Foreign Ministry announced that it has informed Yokosuka Mayor Kamiji Katsuaki about the reshuffle of the US aircraft carriers.