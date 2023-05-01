TÜRKİYE
Türkiye evacuates over hundred more nationals from violence-hit Sudan
Turkish National Defense Ministry says AC-130 aircraft of Turkish Air Force brings 124 more Turkish nationals to capital Ankara safely.
Fierce fighting in Sudan has killed at least 528 people and injured more than 4,500 people. / Photo: AA / AA
Imran MaqboolImran Maqbool
May 1, 2023

Türkiye has carried out the evacuation of 124 more nationals from violence-hit Sudan, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said.

AC-130 aircraft of the Turkish Air Force brought Turkish nationals to the capital Ankara safely, the ministry said early on Monday in a post on Twitter along with a video clip showing people embarking on the plane.

On Friday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said a total of 1,834 people, 249 of whom are citizens of 19 different countries, were evacuated from conflict-torn Sudan.

At least 528 people have been killed and more than 4,500 injured in fighting between two rival generals in Sudan – army chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) commander Mohammed Hamdan “Hemedti” Dagalo – since April 15, according to Sudan's Health Ministry.

A disagreement had been fomenting in recent months between the army and the paramilitary force regarding the RSF’s integration into the armed forces, a key condition of Sudan's transition agreement with political groups.

Sudan has been without a functioning government since October 2021, when the military dismissed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s transitional government and declared a state of emergency in a move decried by political forces as a "coup."

Sudan's transitional period, which started in August 2019 after the ouster of president Omar al Bashir, was scheduled to end with elections in early 2024.

